Thieves steal camera aimed to catch lost dog

STROUDSBURG, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — Search efforts are underway to find thieves who stole a security camera that was aimed at finding a lost dog.

Bruno, a Shih Tzu was last seen on New Year’s Eve after bolting out the door because of fireworks.

Hound Hunters of NEPA and Homeward Bound Lost Dog search placed a feeding station with a camera, just off Main Street to help locate the dog and hopefully reunite him to his family, but now the camera is gone.

“So it’s been about four days since there’s been any type of notification on the feeding station that we set to bring this dog home to its family and I was very hopeful that this morning was it. Unfortunately, it was not, it was something quite the opposite,” said Tara Fuls, a volunteer at Hounder Hunters of NEPA.

After the thieves returned from a walk down, one of them noticed the camera placed.

That’s when he picked it up and stole it.

Fuls says that’s a setback for both organizations.

“This particular camera and its stand is going to set this non-profit organization back a lot to replace it if it’s not returned,” Fuls said.” We’re just asking for it to be returned no questions asked at this point, you know where you took it from if your watching we need it back.”

Hound Hunters of NEPA is asking if by chance you picked up Bruno, please call a local vet or shelter in Stroudsburg so he could be returned to his family.

If you recognize these individuals you are being asked to contact Hound Hunters of NEPA.

