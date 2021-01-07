Asheville Public Works prepare for winter weather ahead of storm

Regional News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s Streets Division is ready for the snow! Asheville Public Works prepped all snow removal equipment this week and staff are ready to begin salting and plowing streets once accumulation begins.

All Streets Division trucks are equipped to double as plows and salt spreaders and ready to respond when the storm starts. The City has 4,000+ tons of salt on hand to treat roads. Salt spreaders are loaded and ready to go. Crews will begin pretreating roads in advance of the snow.

Our Streets crews will stay on the job around the clock as needed, to remove any accumulating snow, first from our priority one streets, then moving into secondary / neighborhood streets as the priority routes are cleared. Priority one roads are major routes needed for emergency response as well as streets where ART bus routes run. Streets crews will also remove snow on sidewalks in front of City-owned property.

The City’s Snow Mapper shows which roads are priority one.

The City of Asheville maintains 410.34 centerline miles of roads, which translates into 805 lane miles. During snow events, Public Works removes snow from 180 centerline miles of priority one streets, 318 centerline miles of priority two streets, which adds up to about 498 centerline miles, including 87 miles of NCDOT-maintained roads.

Priority one roads are major thoroughfares, such as those leading to the hospital needed for emergency response, and ART bus routes.

