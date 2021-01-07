Indoor farmers market adds coronavirus precautions

Regional News

LEWISBURG, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — The Lewisburg Farmers Market is part of the Wednesday routine for many people. It’s open year-round, and nearly 50 vendors operate out of the building.

Market managers want people to know that it’s safe to shop here during the pandemic.

“It’s not like a grocery store where, hopefully, a lot of people wouldn’t be standing in lines. You would be at cash registers at different points,” said Alison Steibe, administrative manager at the Lewisburg Farmers Market.

Steibe says customers and vendors are asked to wear masks.

“It is a large space inside, so we do feel that it is possible for people to do their shopping and be able to get their items without crowding,” Steibe said.

Because of the pandemic, the farmers market plans to put a roof outside to encourage more outdoor vendors.

Steibe says the roof will be built this spring.

“Covered from the elements but still in an outdoor scenario,” Steibe said.

“We are always wearing masks and are taking all of the precautions possible, making sure to be wiping things down as much as possible, to limit things that are being touched,” Jed Epler said.

Basin Coffee Roasting from Danville has been a vendor at this market for a few years. Manager Jed Epler says if customers pre-order, he will meet them outside.

“I have some of them call me or text me when they’re here, and if they’re not comfortable coming in, we’re happy to help them that way,” Epler said.

Steibe says the Lewisburg Farmers Market has plans to partner with a nearby delivery service to deliver market goods to people who would rather not shop in person.

