Man holds true to New Year’s resolution, loses 110 pounds

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (FOX5 Vegas) — The New Year seems to motivate a lot of us to get fit or lose weight. But the reality is, more often than not, we fall off the wagon and by February, we’re over it.

One Las Vegas Valley man actually kept true to his promise and lost more than 110 pounds.

“It became a point in which I’m like, I’m going to be disciplined about this because I had tried in the past, so I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to do this.'”

It started two years ago, in January 2019. Sean Mikhail said he turned to the internet and found a Reddit section in which people who have lost weigh were giving each other tips. Mikhail began counting calories and tracking his food intake. By April 2020, he had shed more than 100 pounds.

“I would write every single thing I would eat, I would exercise,” Mikhail said. “Results came slow. I made mistakes but it was working and it was a case in which it’s not what you wanna hear, because it was the harder way.

“The easy way would be, ‘try this diet, you eat these foods, don’t eat those, east however much you want and the weight comes off fast,'” Mikhail said. “This is not like that. The weight comes off slow.”

Mikhail said it’s important to remember building a habit is crucial.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.