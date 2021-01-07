Unlawful assembly declared in downtown Portland after several windows smashed

Regional News

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau said an unlawful assembly was declared after a group of people made their way through downtown Portland and smashed windows Wednesday night.

According to PPB, at about 9:15 p.m., a group of about 60 people first gathered in Chapman Square Park and marched to Southwest 2nd Avenue to the front of the bureau’s Central Precinct, where some group members applied graffiti.

The group then went to the Multnomah County County Courthouse on Southwest 1st Avenue and Madison Street just before 10 p.m. Police said someone attempted to pry open the doors while others used umbrellas to cover the “criminal activity.” A window at the courthouse was broken.

At about 10:30 p.m., windows were broken at the Washington Federal Bank, Starbucks on 4th Avenue, the Target on 10th Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street and the Union Bank building on Broadway.

Just before 11 p.m., police declared the scene an unlawful assembly and told people to leave.

PPB said after the announcement, the group broke up and moved away from the area, with most leaving by 11:30 p.m. According to PPB, no force was used by officers Wednesday night.

Police did not report any arrests.

The investigation into the damage at businesses is ongoing. PPB said officers are attempting to locate businesses with damage and arrange for board-ups. Anyone who was a victim of Wednesday’s vandalism is asked to make a police report online or by calling the PPB non-emergency at 503-823-3333.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the vandalism or any other criminal activity that happened during Wednesday’s unlawful assembly to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.

