Concern over lack of affordable housing in Asheville continues to grow

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Affordable Housing Committee met Thursday morning to discuss a growing concern across the city. Right now, in Asheville, there are less than 20 homes for sale under $275,000. City leaders call this statistic sobering.

The committee met virtually Thursday due to COVID-19.

They say they know finding affordable housing in Asheville continues to be a challenge.

Right now, city staff says they’re trying to be innovative when it comes to the development process.

Each day, looking at ways on how to make it more efficient for builders and homeowners.

“It just seems like the, I’m obviously for capitalism, but it just feels like there’s a whole plethora of home builders that are going for I mean no matter how small, $500,000. I mean they don’t even think about it, let’s try to make this reasonable,” said committee member Margie Rhinehardt-Bukowski.

Discussions of infill development were also brought up. That’s the process of developing vacant or under-used parcels within existing urban areas that are already largely developed. Something staff hopes to utilize soon.

In the future, committee members want people in the city to be able to dial 211 for affordable housing information.

