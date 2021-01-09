Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman “exploring” running for U.S. Senate

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

PENNSYLVANIA, USA (WPMT) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced he is “exploring” a run for the U.S. Senate via Twitter on Friday.

In his tweet, Fetterman highlighted the things he stands for including “reimagining criminal justice reform”, “redemption”, and “ending the war on drugs”.

Later, he also tweeted a link to a donations page where he asked people to donate if they want to see him in the 2022 senate race.

Fetterman also thanked people for their response to his announcement and said he was “overwhelmed with gratitude”.

Fetterman has been Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania since 2019 and formerly served as mayor of Braddock, in Allegheny County, for 12 years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.