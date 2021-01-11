Chandler’s Ostrich Festival postponed until fall over COVID-19 concerns

Regional News

CHANDLER, AZ (KTVK/KPHO) — The traditional Chandler Ostrich Festival has been postponed a second time due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The Chandler Chamber of Commerce announced the decision on Friday, postponing the festival to sometime in the fall. Chamber officials had already rescheduled the festival this once before last August and rescheduled for this March.

“It is a difficult time but the safety and well-being of our community is our top priority,” said Terri Kimble, President/CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce. “Based on the state and federal executive orders on large gatherings still in effect, the Ostrich Festival will, unfortunately, be postponed. We hope to share more information on new fall dates soon.”

The event, which began in 1989, usually draws 250,000 to 350,000 people attending the three-day celebration each spring.

This year would be the 34th year of the festival, but with the pandemic’s spread in the state, organizers determined that this decision would be in the community’s best interest.

The Ostrich Festival honors Chandler’s colorful early history of ostrich ranching, which included raising these unusual creatures for their stylish and expensive plumes.

The Chandler Chamber of Commerce is working with the City of Chandler to confirm new fall dates.

