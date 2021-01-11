Driver takes shooting victim to hospital, crashes nearby

Regional News

NORTH COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — St. Louis County is investigating after a wounded teen was founded in a crashed car near a hospital Saturday night.

Officials said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 1700 block of El Sabado Drive around 7:30 p.m. The victim was being driven to Christian Northeast Hospital on Dunn Road when the driver crashed a Chrysler sedan in a ditch near the hospital’s property.

Police found the teen and took him to the hospital for treatment. He was listed in critical condition.

No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371- tips (8477).

