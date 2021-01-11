Middle School evacuated after student jokes about bringing bomb

Regional News

PUNTA GORDA, FL (WBBH) — Punta Gorda Middle School was evacuated after a student made an apparent joke about bringing a bomb to school, said Punta Gorda police.

Officers evacuated the school in an abundance of caution and a check of the school is being conducted.

Punta Gorda police said the student made the comment to a teacher who contacted the school resource officer.

Students are outside of the school and residents are being asked to avoid the area until the search is complete.

Officers said students are not in any danger.

Punta Gorda High School was also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

No one has been taken into custody.

