Students who failed at virtual learning can make up classes

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS ) — Students who failed during the virtual learning of 2020 have a chance to catch up and get back on the path to graduate high school.

Pathways In Education is a charter school in Shreveport that serves students grades 9 through 12 in the Caddo and DeSoto Parish school districts. Students in their program will get free accelerated learning to make up credits.

Director Jon Keith said they’ll get one on one instruction, which can be in person, virtual or hybrid.

“What we’re trying to do now is make sure that young people have the chance to catch up and be successful so that they can go on after high school into a successful career, into college, the military, whatever they’re looking to do,” Keith said.

“Every student that comes to us is provided a mentor teacher who works with that student,” Keith continued. “That’s in addition to be assigned to certified teachers in the core subjects who teach their classes at that students’ pace.”

There are three virtual open houses coming up at Pathways In Education. The first is Thursday. There are two more on Jan. 26. If interested, students must sign up here.

To learn more about Pathways In Education, click here.

Keith said everyone — from school districts to parents — were unprepared for full virtual learning that was rolled out quickly last year. He said 85% of students who went all virtual are struggling.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.