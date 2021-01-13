Grocery store shopping spree brings much-needed fundraiser to fire department

Regional News

MOOSIC, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — “Ready, set, go!” — With those three quick commands, the shoppers were off on a spree, tearing through the new Shoprite on Birney Avenue, all to benefit the Greenwood Fire Department just down the road.

With tickets for the shopping spree going for a donation of a dollar, this was a much-needed fundraiser for the fire department, which has seen its efforts to raise money halted by the pandemic.

“We haven’t been able to run our fundraisers, and our two biggest ones are the Taste of Moosic and our bingo, and you know, like I said, the pandemic really hit us,” said Fire Captain Anthony Angeli.

Out of all the tickets sold, three winners were chosen for a two-minute race through the store, where they grabbed whatever they could.

Diane Brojakowski of Scott Township was among the winners; she got her tickets at Shoprite.

Her daughter, Jill Stadolny of Dalton, gladly ran in her place.

“We scoped out the store beforehand, so we knew what to get and what she wanted, and I did the running,” said Stadolny.

Katie Gallagher with Shoprite says assisting the local fire department was an easy decision.

“With COVID and everything, it’s so difficult for organizations to raise their funds through their typical fundraisers,” said Gallagher.

The fire chief did not disclose just how many tickets were given out.

He did say this was an extremely successful fundraiser for his department.

Members of the fire department say every cent helps since they respond to several communities in both Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties, as well as multiple calls to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

“Numerous times, we usually get dispatch there maybe twice, three times a month,” said Capt. Angeli.

Brojakowski’s daughter was the top shopper with a grocery bill of $555, grabbing a lot of meat, seafood, and a six-pound package of smoked gouda cheese.

“It was about $40,” said Brojakowski.

“I don’t know why I grabbed it, but I did. You can put that in quotes if you want,” said Stadolny.

