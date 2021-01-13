Man charged in death of 4-month-old girl

Regional News

HONOLULU (KITV) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a 4-month-old girl.

Honolulu Police reports the incident happened on the afternoon of October 2. Emergency Medical Services responded to an unresponsive baby and she was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The case was classified as an unattended death.

Through investigation, Honolulu Police reclassified the baby’s death as manslaughter and identified a suspect.

On January 12, Elias Vargas was arrested on the strength of a warrant of arrest for manslaughter.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown at this time.

He was later charged and bail is set at $300,000.

He remains in police custody.

