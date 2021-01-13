Mardi Gras celebrations get creative

Regional News

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The good times likely aren’t rolling the traditional way this year, but some folks are getting creative with Mardi Gras celebrations.

Executive Director Josh Woods and his team at the Grounds at the Greater State Fair is planning a small and safe parade on February 13 for two neighborhoods on the Gulf Coast.

Woods said, “We’re gonna get on our 13-foot cow trailer and come around to some neighborhoods and toss some stuff out to people in their yard…provide a little bit of a little bit of happiness in Mardi Gras this year. We’re going to choose two neighborhoods, and we’ll let them know ahead of time. We obviously want to make sure there’s not crowds there and social distancing occurs and allow people just to walk outside their house, maybe catch a moonpie and some beads and, you know, do that all from the safety of their yard.”

You can enter by commenting your neighborhood on The Grounds Facebook post.

Also on February 13, the Saraland Mardi Gras Association is hosting a “Rona Roll Through” drive through parade. Police will block off traffic as masked and gloved Krewe of Sparta members hand out throws through your car window.

You can’t forget the king cakes this carnival season. As a way to encourage supporting local bakeries, MobTown Events will host a virtual king cake contest on its website.

In December, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson delayed handing out parade permits this year due to rising coronavirus cases.

