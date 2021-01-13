Milwaukee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled again for 2021

Regional News

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — The 54th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 54th annual parade was scheduled for a second time on March 13.

According to a news release, both parties will continue to work closely with the Milwaukee Health Department and the City of Milwaukee over the coming months and intend to host a safe and successful parade on September 25.

“Due to the gathering restrictions under the current Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely Order, it is unlikely we’d be able to host such a large-scale event at this time,” said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association, “While there has been progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19 locally, there are still many uncertainties this early in the new year. We encourage everyone to keep wearing masks and practice social distancing so we can safely celebrate again in the fall.”

“Although we are disappointed that we cannot host the parade in March, this decision was easily made with the health and safety of our participants and spectators in mind,” said Mike Boyle, Shamrock Club of Wisconsin Parade Director, “We are excited to hold our first ever Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade in September as long as public health conditions allow, but in order for that to happen we need everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.”

Callies continued, “Stay tuned for more announcements as we hope to host virtual and socially distanced programming leading up to September 25 in an effort to support the many local businesses that depend on these community events.”

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the oldest celebrations in the nation, dating back to 1843. The event features over 120 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, local celebrities and dignitaries and more. Each year, over 30,000 people come to downtown Milwaukee for the parade which helps generate thousands of dollars in additional revenue for downtown businesses. The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin has produced the parade since 1967 and has been in partnership with Westown Association since 2002.

