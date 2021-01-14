Lyft driver has car stolen by armed carjackers, state police say

Regional News

BOSTON (WCVB) — Authorities are searching for a car that was stolen from a Lyft driver at gunpoint, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

State troopers responded at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an armed carjacking, which happened on Summer Street near the intersection of Pappas Way in Boston’s Seaport District.

The victim, a 44-year-old Weymouth man who was driving a Lyft, told responding state troopers and detectives that he had his car forcibly taken from him by two men, one of whom he believed had a handgun.

He told investigators that he was driving a gray 2018 Nissan Altima when he picked up the suspects at an address in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood. He said the suspects asked him to drive them to the W.B. Mason store at 647 Summer St.

According to state police, the Lyft driver said the men confronted him in an attempt to take his car when they reached Pappas Way, which runs behind the W.B. Mason store.

The victim told police that he resisted, but that while he was engaged with one of the suspects, the other got in the Nissan and drove away. Investigators believe the other suspect was able to get into the car a few moments later and the two sped away. The victim believes he had a handgun pressed against him by one of the men during the confrontation.

State police say they are still searching for the suspects, and that the Lyft driver’s Nissan has not been recovered at this time.

