Deliveryman brutally attacked in Lower Manhattan; Victim’s wife: ‘Most ruthless, disgusting people I have ever seen’

New York (WCBS) — A deliveryman was brutally attacked in the East Village earlier this week.

The incident started when he tried to take a picture of a car that apparently struck him while he was riding his bike. The NYPD said the group got out and went after him.

On Thursday, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke to his wife.

Disturbing video shows a group surrounding a 29-year-old man while he is on the ground. He appears to get up, but then a person wearing light blue, standing on a car, jumps down and punches him right in the face.

“They were just honestly the most ruthless, disgusting people I have ever seen,” the victim’s wife said.

She said her husband, who she described as a hard-working man who delivers for Uber Eats, was on the clock Wednesday afternoon when she got a horrifying phone call.

“From a man screaming that my husband’s been attacked. I hear my husband screaming in the background that he’s bleeding,” the wife said.

DeAngelis spoke to that witness on the phone. He said he saw the man get struck by a car while on his bike. He said he’s disgusted by the whole ordeal.

Police sources said the delivery man took out his phone to take a picture of the car, the group got out, and started beating him up and stole his phone.

His wife was given video, which shows a woman holding her husband down.

She rushed to the scene at East Third Street near First Avenue, but her husband was already on the way to Bellevue Hospital.

She said he suffered a broken leg and jaw, so he can’t speak. He is still in the hospital and needs surgery, so he can’t work.

“I can’t work, either, because I have to stay home and take care of him. Where does that leave us and our family? They don’t care and all over a phone, over a picture,” the wife said.

Her message to the people who put him in a hospital bed?

“Imagine if this happened to your husband or your son or your child,” she said. “You guys decided to take all your people that you were with and jump him, one person. It makes me feel horrible and I hope he gets the justice he deserves.”

Justice for her is the group ending up behind bars.

The victim’s wife said his worried family is in Morocco, where he’s from.

She described him as the type of person who would give the shirt off his back to help someone else, saying she doesn’t know why anyone would attack him.

She has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical bills and other expenses.

