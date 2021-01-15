Mother charged with homicide in death of infant
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WNEP) — A mother is under arrest in Lycoming County charged with murdering her 5-month-old daughter.
Williamsport police say Corrie Cowlay-Saunders faces homicide and attempted homicide charges.
Officer say they were investigating the stabbing of Cordell Faltz, CowlaySaunders’ former boyfriend Thursday night at a home on Franklin Street.
Faltz told police CowlaySaunders had stabbed him and then took his car.
Police say she crashed the car and when questioned, told them she had killed her 5-month-old daughter.
Police say they found the infant dead at a home on Adams Street. The child had injuries to her neck and throat.
Cowlay-Saunders was arraigned on homicide charges and is locked up in Lycoming County.
