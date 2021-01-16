Residents hoping for rent relief

Regional News

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — More waiting for Honolulu residents hoping to receive more rent relief.

The city wants to continue the program but Mayor Rick Blangiardi told KITV4 on Friday night there is no money for it in the latest round of Federal assistance.

“Right now best I can say,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

The previous administration allocated $25 million of Federal CARES Act money toward rent relief subsidizing up to $2K for qualified applicants.

