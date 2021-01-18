Multi-state police chase ends with man behind bars

Regional News

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTBS) — A man who led Harrison County deputies on a multi-state chase that shutdown Interstate 20 early Monday is behind bars.

Deputies received a call around 11:55 p.m. Sunday on reports of Caddo Parish deputies were chasing Wesley Pearson, 35, of Shreveport, for a stolen vehicle on I-20 when he crossed into Texas.

Harrison County Deputies, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers quickly responded to the area of I-20, and attempted to locate the stolen vehicle. Texas troopers were able to deploy spikes on the interstate, which brought the vehicle to a stop near Exit 603.

Deputies said Pearson refused to comply with commands, which led into a standoff that shutdown the interstate briefly. A distraction device was used after the stand off, which resulted in the suspect being arrested.

Pearson was transported to the Harrison County Jail, and charged with Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Evading arrest with a vehicle, failure to identify fugitive from justice, Resisting Arrest. It was also discovered that Pearson also had an active Aggravated Robbery warrant in Minden, Louisiana.

