Family who lost house in Beachie Creek Fire to receive new, custom-built tiny home

GATES, OR (KPTV) — A family who lost so much is now receiving a tremendous gift.

United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley, along with Tiny Mountain Houses, International Housing Concepts and the Santiam Integration Team worked together on plans Monday announced Monday to build and donate a “park model” home to the Smith family of Gates.

Tim and Sharon Smith, along with their two school-age children, have been living in a leaking camper parked on the property where their house once stood.

Their home was destroyed by the Beachie Creek Fire last September.

They admitted it wasn’t easy to ask for help, but now they are so appreciative to have it.

“We are shocked and overwhelmed with emotion,” said Tim Smith. “We have been reluctant to seek help as we know there are others who have it worse than us.”

The new home will be built by Internal Housing Concepts and Tiny Mountain Houses, and donated to the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley, which is presenting it to the Smiths. It will be fully furnished.

The family was chosen based on criteria including degree of need.

While the family waits for the new home to be built and delivered, the United Way has arranged for temporary accommodations for the family.

“We have remained on our property in Gates so our oldest, Rosie, can attend school part-time, but with winter weather on the way, we are thankful beyond words for this amazing gift,” Tim Smith said.

