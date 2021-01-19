Sisters make eco-friendly toilet paper out of bamboo amid COVID-19 pandemic

Regional News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore sisters have started their very own eco-friendly toilet paper company.

They started out by donating it to people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, and have now landed their first big client.

Nnadagi Isa, and her sister Louise, rolled out their bamboo toilet paper business last year when the pandemic began and when toilet paper was becoming one of the most sought after home essentials in America.

But they didn’t start out by selling it.

“We decided to just donate our first round. So we quickly created a website for people that spoke to people who were in financial trouble, people who were immunocompromised,” Nnadagi Isa said.

The company is called lor tush, a name that comes from the heart of their home.

“If you have a Baltimore accent, instead of saying little it sounds like lor, so we wanted to kind of pay homage to the city that we love,” Nnadagi Isa said.

The toilet paper is made from 100 percent bamboo, which Nnagadi says is better for the environment than tree-based paper because it grows quickly and is abundant.

It comes in fun and colorful packaging and can now be found in one Baltimore hotel.

Hotel Revival bought the toilet paper after its Director of Culture and Impact, Jason Bass, met Nnagadi Isa.

He says they have been looking for ways to support the local and minority-owned businesses.

“It’s a women-owned business, Black-owned business from Baltimore, so for us, it meant a lot to be able to support,” Bass said.

So far, it’s been very popular.

“Our guests really love the toilet paper and they love it so much that we found our supply dwindling because guests will sometimes take it with them,” Bass said.

