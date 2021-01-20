9-year-old girl dies after shot in head in North Philadelphia

Regional News

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) — A 9-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street.

Philadelphia Police say the young girl was shot once in the right side of the head.

She was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.

