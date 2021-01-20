Lamont named to national pandemic response task force

Regional News

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Connecticut’s governor announced that he has been appointed co-chair of the National Governors Association’s Pandemic and Disaster Response Task Force.

Gov. Ned Lamont called it one of three task forces that are being created by the NGA to coordinate and lead bipartisan state and territorial efforts to response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to lead economic recovery and community renewal efforts.

The task forces, which replace committees, will foster a more nimble response to the ongoing public health, economic, and human services challenges related to COVID-19, as well as to focus NGA’s federal advocacy efforts on governors’ top priorities now and in the future.

“I want to thank NGA Chairman Andrew Cuomo for this important responsibility,” Lamont said. “Our state was hit early and hit hard by this pandemic. Throughout this unprecedented crisis, I have worked with my neighboring governors to ensure our responses were coordinated. Our state has provided leadership and ingenuity, as we know our approach saved lives. Our public health professionals set up nation-leading testing and contact tracing infrastructure, which have assisted in our response to the coronavirus pandemic. We also worked with our federal partners as we responded to multiple severe weather events, and I am eager to exchange ideas and best practices with my fellow governors.”

The NGA’s new task forces include Pandemic and Disaster Response, Economic Recovery and Revitalization, and Community Renewal.

The new task forces will work with NGA’s nine-member Executive Committee, which oversees the association’s operations on behalf of the entire membership.

Founded in 1908, the NGA serves as the voice of the leaders of 55 states, territories, and commonwealths. Through the NGA, the nation’s governors said they identify priority issues and deal with matters of public policy and governance at the state, national and global levels.

