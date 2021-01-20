Suspect accused of vandalizing non-profits, churches and businesses in Jennings taken into custody

Regional News

WEB STAFF (KMOV) — Authorities have arrested and charged a man they say vandalized several businesses and non-profits in Jennings.

St. Louis County Police Department had earlier identified the suspect as 40-year-old David Jackson of the 7100 block of Lamont Drive. He was taken into custody Tuesday.

Authorities released surveillance images of him on January 11. They believe he threw pieces of concrete through front windows or used a hammer to damage windows.

Jackson is charged with first-degree property damage.

The vandalism took place at the following locations over the period of a month:

12/10/2020 – 6716 Emma Avenue – Noah’s Ark Church

12/19/2020 – 5733 Hodiamont Street – Calvary West Missionary Baptist Church

12/22/2020 – 6814 West Florissant Avenue – This That and the Other

12/22/2020 – 6616 West Florissant Avenue – Community Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church

12/22/2020 – 6614 West Florissant Avenue – North County Community Development

12/22/2020 – 6604 West Florissant Avenue – Cardinal Business Supply

12/22/2020 – 6818 West Florissant Avenue

12/22/2020 – 6824 West Florissant Avenue – Beauty Connection

1/11/2021 – 6805 West Florissant Avenue – D’s Place

1/11/2021 – 6809 West Florissant Avenue – Masjid

1/11/2021 – 6815 West Florissant Avenue – Diamond and Gold Jewelers

1/11/2021 – 6817 West Florissant Avenue – Shady Bootz Boutique

Many of the buildings that were targeted have plywood up. A church that had its windows broken out says they have painted the plywood so it wouldn’t be an eyesore. The church suffered about $3,300 in damage.

Police say they do not know what Jackson’s motive is and do not believe he made an attempt to enter any of the vandalized businesses or churches.

