Kamala Harris inspires girls and young women to dream big

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — As she practiced her cello, 11-year-old Brittney-Ann Brandao imagined a new world. “It makes me feel very hopeful that maybe one day I could become like her and also I’m very proud and I think that she deserves it,” she said.

Kamala Harris made history, not only as the first woman, but the first Black person and first person of south Asian descent to become vice president.

Harris’ lived experience is not lost on a group of little sisters from Big Sister Boston. If they could talk to Vice President Harris?

“I’d tell her that she’s beautiful,” said 10-year-old Adeejah Wilson. “I’d like to start going back to school and do things normally because it’s kind of hard learning from home.”

“There’s issues in the world like the border and I want her to do something about it, it’s unacceptable to separate children from their parents,” said 9-year-old Estela Diaz Santos.

“To have Kamala Harris as our first female vice president I think that’s awesome,” said 16-year-old Joi Kelly.

The moment is also resonating with Howard University alumni.

“Immediately after I called up all my Howard friends and I was like ‘Wow I cannot believe this is happening,’” said Howard graduate Dominique Anoh.

Harris is the first graduate of a historically Black university to reach the high rank.

“Definitely a moment I’m still reflecting on,” said Howard graduate Tamkea Amado. “All of this is still too good to be true.”

These graduates live in Massachusetts and say Harris’ presence brings them promise.

“Know that what’s possible now, we can be at the table, we can use our voice and we can share our own lived experiences but also our vision for a more just and equitable world,” said Shauna-Lee Ruglass.

Harris will move into the vice presidency just four years after she went to Washington as a senator from California.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.