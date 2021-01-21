Packers memorabilia store gets boost as team heads into NFC Championship game

Regional News

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin (WDJT ) — As the Green Bay Packers get ready for the NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 24, local retailers are also staying busy.

“As they win, us in the sports memorabilia business, we win also,” Jeff’s Sports Inc. owner Jeff Lemieux said.

The Brookfield shop specializes in framing and memorabilia. Lemieux said lately, jerseys are the most popular along with other items.

“My two best sellers right now are Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, but as the current Packers do well, people look for some of the Lombardi era, vintage stuff,” he explained.

Lemieux said the COVID-19 pandemic has actually helped his business as people are spending more time at home.

“People are always looking for new sports memorabilia to put in their man caves,” he said. “With the COVID right now, I think a lot of people haven’t been able to travel. A lot of people are at home more, so a lot of people are doing home improvements, doing their man caves and they’re looking to find sports stuff to decorate the walls.”

According to Lemieux, online sales have also been up throughout the pandemic.

