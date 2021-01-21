Spike in COVID-19 cases as college students return to campus after break

Regional News

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — College students across Oregon have been back on their college campuses for a couple of weeks, and COVID-19 cases among students were trending up again.

The University of Oregon reported 27 new positive cases among students on Tuesday.

Oregon State University reported the most recent weekly case count at about double what weekly numbers looked like back in December.

Students living on campus in Corvallis have mixed reactions. While some think the university is doing everything it can to curb cases, others are leery about being in a dorm right now.

“We don’t believe that they’re extraordinarily higher than what was being seen before,” said Steve Clark, V.P. of University Relations at OSU.

According to data on OSU’s website, 54 new cases were reported in the last week, which is up from 17 the week before.

Weekly case counts were in the 20s in December.

“A lot of people have already gone home, a lot of people are talking about not coming back for the spring, some people are already talking about leaving next week,” said OSU freshman Hannah Samson.

Samson says living in a dorm building with shared spaces has been a little nerve-wracking.

