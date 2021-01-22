74-year-old man dies after being caught in crossfire of neighborhood shooting

Regional News

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A 74-year-old man died after he was caught in the crossfire of a shooting Thursday evening in the Shawnee neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. when 2nd Division officers were notified about gunfire detected in the 600 block of South 41st Street.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found broken glass and an open front door at a residence in the block. When they made their way to the home, they found the victim on the floor.

According to the LMPD, officers attempted life-saving measures for the man, but he died at the scene. The coroner has not yet identified the victim.

Investigators believe that two groups of people were firing weapons at each other in the neighborhood when the victim looked outside to see what was going on. Police said it was then that they believe the man was struck during the crossfire.

No other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said. Detectives said the victim does not appear to have any connection to those involved in the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

