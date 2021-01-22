Athletic center transformed into Covid-19 vaccine clinic

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — On Friday, New Haven leaders gave a sneak peek at one of the mass vaccination sites that will help usher in a new chapter in the state’s response to the pandemic.

The Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven is ready to serve the community in a whole new way.

“It’s just interesting to see how things can be transformed and we can transform an athletic center into something that can provide care and access to be able to protect the health of individuals,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven’s director of Health.

On Monday, the athletic center will become one of three mass vaccination sites in New Haven, joining the Lanman Center and Yale’s West Campus.

Bond said the new facilities are an important turning point in Connecticut’s fight against COVID-19.

“It’s really given us hope that the more we vaccinate, the sooner we can get to herd immunity, and it’s going to be so critical and vital,” Bond said.

Initially, the athletic center will be open for vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but eventually the site will expand service to 12 hours a week, seven days a week, and help vaccinate nearly 2,000 people per day.

“People are ready to get vaccinated and so we want to be able to meet that demand,” Bond said.

The facility is the smallest of the three mass vaccine sites, which are all being operated in a partnership between the city and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Eventually, more than 7,000 people a day will get vaccinated at one of the three sites.

“We literally have people really jumping out of the woodwork to volunteer and see what they can do to support the effort, so that part of it has been great. It’s also helpful because this is a massive effort,” said Mark Sevilla, vice president of Emergency Services at Yale New Haven Hospital.

He said that spirit is necessary because they’ll need around 40 volunteers, including many nurses, to run the sites.

However, this transformation proves people are pulling in the same direction with one very important goal.

“At such a time as this, we need to get all hands on deck to make sure we are able to meet the needs of the community, and vaccinate those that need to be vaccinated,” Bond said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.