Police: Camera found inside restroom contained videos of 60 females

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) — Police said a camera found inside a girls’ changing and restroom inside a Franklin gym contained videos of 60 females, mostly minors.

The camera was found last week inside the bathroom at Premier Athletics last week.

The gym sent out an email to customers earlier this week stating the coach who owned the camera has been fired.

Detectives believe the suspect had been intermittently staging the camera to capture video in the restroom since September. Two of the 60 victims appear to have been partially undressed in the videos.

Police, working with Premier Athletics management have identified 47 of the 60 victims and are in the process of notifying their parents. Detectives are working to identify the remaining 13 victims.

The girls changing and restroom is located inside the Premier Athletics suite. There is no evidence to suggest that other restrooms or private areas in the multi-tenant building were compromised.

Police are looking at evidence seized as part of the investigation and expect to file multiple charges.

