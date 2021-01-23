Mega Millions ticket sold in North Carolina wins $2 million prize

Regional News

RALEIGH, NC (WLOS) — A $2 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a North Carolina convenience store.

NC Education Lottery says the winning ticket was sold in Brunswick County at the Minuteman Food Mart on Mercantile Drive in Leland.

“The $3 Megaplier ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 4-26-42-50-60, to beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million and won a $1,000,000 prize,” NC Education Lottery said in a statement. “The prize was doubled to $2,000,000 when the 2X Megaplier was drawn.”

Six other tickets sold in North Carolina won big prizes, including one $20,000 prize for a ticket purchased in Smithfield and five $10,000 prizes with tickets purchased in Elizabeth City, Greenville, Hickory, Hildebran, and Kernersville.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

Friday’s drawing was the second-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions. Someone in Michigan bought the winning ticket for the $1 billion jackpot.

NC Education Lottery says the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

