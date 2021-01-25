Bay City Bills owner raises funds for injured server

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — The cold winter day didn’t stop the grilling at Bay City Bills on Jan. 24.

It is the cause behind the cooking that makes it worth it.

“When this happened to our employee it was a no brainer that we were going to do something for her,” Earl Bovia, owner of Bay City Bills said.

Bovia is talking about his sever Nikki Penna. She is a single mom who was in a car accident earlier this month. The accident caused her to miss 12 weeks of work and left her with no vehicle.

“She shed her kneecap so she’s not able to walk, she’ll have to go through a bunch of physical therapy before she can even be back,” Bovia said.

Bovia decided to do all that he could to help. Cooking around 400 dinners to help raise funds for her family while she recovers.

“We’re here to do our part,” Miker Bergen said.

Customers came to show their support.

“We love this establishment we love the family atmosphere here and anything we can do to support that is why we’re here,” Jeff Done said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.