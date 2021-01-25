Committee provides suggestions to reduce Nashville greenhouse gas emissions

Regional News

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Mayor Cooper’s Sustainability Advisory Committee met this morning to give suggestions on how to reduce 80% of Metro and community greenhouse gas emissions from the building sector by 2050.

The group says upgrading codes is the number one way for cities to act effectively and that Metro will need to update the energy code every three years.

These updates will need to happen until we reach net zero for new buildings in 2030.

“We are pleased to present these recommendations that provide a roadmap, as well as a range of options, that will enable Nashville to reduce its contributions to climate change,” said Linda Breggin, who co-chairs the mayor’s sustainability committee. “The menu of actions provided in the report could allow Nashville to not only reduce the negative impacts of climate change, but also provide numerous other benefits—such as fostering economic development and improved health.”

They also want to establish a mandatory energy benchmarking and reporting program for commercial buildings.

“It’s an exciting time to get a lot done. There’s a great opportunity to work with my fellow Mayors and to get to work with Washington,” Mayor John Cooper said.

The committee also talked about renewable solar energy, lessening transportation carbon emissions, restructuring with NES to make sure carbon goals are implemented, and establishing a solid waste authority to encourage recycling and composting.

