Iowa man is hopeful vaccine will help reunite him with his wife of 67 years

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Marvin and Rosie Hollingshead have been married for 67 years, but they’ve known each other longer.

The two grew up in the Des Moines neighborhood and went to the same high school. After getting married, they took part in both missionary work and volunteer trips. They have three children, 12 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. Throughout the years, they’ve spent a majority of their time together.

That changed in 2020 when the pandemic hit.

Marvin Hollingshead says his wife started living at Valley View Village, a senior living community, in early 2020.

“They take such good care of her,” said Hollingshead. “They treat her just like I would.”

With many long-term care facilities across the country restricting visitors due to the pandemic, many places have had to get creative. It’s part of why Marvin Hollingshead says he’s grateful for the Valley View Village team. Twice a week, he and Rosie meet at a window. She stays inside, while he remains outside. Both are on the phone so they can hear each other, while being as close as possible during this time.

While Marvin Hollingshead says he’s grateful for anytime they can spend together in any form, he misses his wife and is worried due to his age and the pandemic.

“It says in the Bible you’re not supposed to worry, but it’s hard for me not to worry about her,” explained Hollingshead.

Marvin Hollingshead is 89 years old turning 90 this year.

“I worry about never being able to give her a hug or kiss or anything like that again,” said Marvin Hollingshead.

When it comes to 2020, Hollingshead says he understands they’re not the only couple being separated due to the pandemic; he understands many have lost their loved ones. It’s why he’s remaining hopeful, especially now that the impact of Iowa’s vaccine rollout can be seen.

In their weekly Vaccine Provider Webinar update on January 22, the Iowa Department of Public Health shows that 39,541 doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents and staff in facilities across the state. The three pharmacies involved in the federal program to vaccinate long-term care facilities expect to have 100% of first doses administered by the end of January.

Marvin Hollingshead said Rosie has already received a first dose of the vaccine.

Phase 1B of Iowa’s vaccine distribution plan is expected to start statewide no later than February 1. Iowans 65 and older will be eligible. Marvin Hollingshead says he’s already looking to schedule an appointment in hopes of making his and Rosie’s reunion all-the-more possible.

“I’m going to give her the hardest hug we’ve ever had since we were married,” said Marvin Hollingshead with a smile, as he thought on what he would do the day he and his wife could be near each other again.

