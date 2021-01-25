Large group of cyclists causing concerns

Regional News

MODESTO, California (KOVR) — Five people were arrested and 19 bikes were impounded after hundreds of cyclists took over the roadways in Modesto.

You couldn’t miss it. First gathering at a local park, the group steadily grew to around 300 cyclists who then rode out into the streets, according to the Modesto Police Department.

“To me, it’s just the lack of respect for the law, that’s all,” said cyclist Daniel Alba.

Alba, the head of Mid Valley Pedals cycling group, worried the large crowd will eventually lead to someone getting hit.

Police say it wasn’t long before they started taking 9-1-1 calls about the bicyclists not stopping at stop signs and taking up all lanes of the roadway, blocking vehicles from moving.

“It’s not the thing we want to hear. It shouldn’t be happening,” Alba said. “If you’re doing the right thing, these things should not be happening.”

Officers say they tried to stop one cyclist who took off and then spit on them when they took him into custody. Modesto police posted on Facebook saying:

“The continual disregard for public safety will not be tolerated. We are hopeful at some point soon members of this group will be willing to have a meaningful conversation with us about their group rides.” A concerning cycing situation…. some worry will eventually escalate until someone gets hurt.”

The group sets up riding events regularly.

“If you’re running from them, and then you actually get caught and you spit on them, it’s like I said, that’s total lack of respect for the law and that’s not right,” Alba said.

