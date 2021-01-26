Friends, family celebrate 100th birthday of Navy veteran

Regional News

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A Delaware County man is celebrating a milestone. Today, family and friends gathered at a distance to celebrate the veteran’s 100th birthday.

The sirens screamed from blocks away as excitement built to drive by the windows of Sterling Nursing Home where one special man waved on.

Otis Evans, born 100 years ago today, waved to friends, family and admirers who saluted his century mark.

“It’s so exciting. It’s a little overwhelming for me because he’s like it’s just another day. For me, it’s such a big occasion worth celebrating. He’s seen so much,” son Michael Evans said.

A Navy man, Evans saw action in World War II and the Korean War. He is a father to five children and made his home in Chester.

His dedication to his country earned him a visit from Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, some cake and well wishes.

“It’s just such a great opportunity to say hi. They’re presenting him right now with a flag that we had flown over the Capitol. We always want to honor our veterans and reaching the milestone of 100 years is just fabulous,” Scanlon said.

This is about as close as his family has been to their patriarch in more than 10 months.

“Of course the challenges dealing with the virus, COVID, not being able to be with him now and only communicating with him over the phone,” Michael Evans said.

Evans acknowledged he was taken by surprise.

“Oh, I thought it was wonderful, a wonderful day. Happy birthday, I’ve never had one like this. Happy birthday, old man,” Evans said.

