Power restored, but work continued after outage at UHart

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Power was restored to the University of Hartford campus in West Hartford following an outage.

The university reported on Tuesday morning that only essential workers should report to campus.

It also said electrical work continued.

It advised employees to check their emails for updates.

The school initially said faculty and staff should not report to campus until power has been restored.

There’s no word on what caused the outage.

