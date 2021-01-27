Students stage walkout in response to old racist social media posts allegedly made by police chief’s daughter

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

NAUGATUCK, Connecticut (WFSB) — Students at Naugatuck High School staged a walkout and march following the discovery of old racist social media posts supposedly made by the police chief’s daughter.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, students marched from the high school to the borough’s green for a 1 p.m. gathering.

Naugatuck Mayor Warren Hess, alongside Police Commission chairman Ralph Roper Jr., and Deputy Chief of Police Colin McAllister, announced over the weekend that there were three investigations into the posts.

Warren confirmed the posts contained images of Chief Steven Hunt’s daughter.

One of the six posts said, “I’ll make my dad drive with lights and sirens and if we see any black people we will shoot them.”

Town officials condemned the posts shortly after they came out.

16-year-old Jake Stankiewicz said the chief’s daughter sent the message to him privately two years ago when they used to be friends.

Stankiewicz said he was 13 years old at the time and that the chief’s daughter was 14. He believes the chief’s daughter sent it to him as a joke.

He said his hope was that by releasing the posts now, people in positions of power will be held accountable.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.