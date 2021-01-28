Racist letters mailed to neighborhood

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

ACWORTH, Georgia (WGCL) — A disturbing letter mailed to Acworth neighbors has police investigating who is behind the racist message.

“We want this neighborhood just for white people. Out Hispanics, out Blacks, out Asians,” the six-line paper reads.

Residents in Abernathy Farm began receiving the mail Tuesday night. Ironically, the note’s intention of dividing the community has instead united them.

“I’ve got a lot of good neighbors around here and I don’t think they’re going to put up with anything like this at all,” Nate told CBS46’s Ciara Cummings.

He’s just one of the many neighbors who is choosing to solely identify with their first name after the letters has the Abernathy Farm increasing precautions. The letters come as some new neighbors told CBS46 they moved in only a matter of days ago, like Melissa. The Black veteran is heartbroken.

“I fought for my country for over eight years. I worked hard to purchase this home for my family to have a home.”

The papers were delivered in white envelopes, some with names of residents, some without but all with no return address. Tim got his in the mail within hours of CBS46’s arrival Wednesday.

“I mean how in the world can you do this? I just can’t understand. There’s nothing they can tell me that would make me understand this,” Tim said.

CBS46 watched Acworth Police patrol the neighborhood today, after taking about a dozen reports Tuesday night. Deputies confirm they are investigating the letters, which were all sent through United States Postal Service.

Another neighbor, who asked to be identified as Williams, said she’s lived in the community for more than a decade but she’s never felt uncomfortable about her skin color. Williams explained she is disgusted by the letter.

“I’ll take a little precaution when I’m coming in and out. Just watching to see who is watching me like I’m watching them.”

The people of Abernathy Farm say after the past few weeks, it’s not as if they needed more proof of extremism but this letter for them exposes just how pervasive the message of hate can be. Many neighbors told CBS46 they believe the sender was someone nearby since they seemingly knew more homeowners had just moved in.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.