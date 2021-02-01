Police: Man threatened infant, drove recklessly

Regional News

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Police say they had to use spike strips to stop a vehicle and avoid a pursuit after a man threatened an infants life.

Tarahjay Ross, 21, is facing charges after police say he was recklessly driving through Harrisburg with an infant in the back seat on Sunday.

Lower Swatara Township Police say they were notified on Sunday that Ross was recklessly driving through Swatara Township with an 8 month-old in the back seat.

Ross is also said to have threatened the childs life when driving through the township.

Out of fear for the childs life, officers successfully used spike strips to stop Ross’ vehicle on Route 283 near Eisenhower Blvd.

When the vehicle stopped, it gently rolled over on its side.

The child was rescued from the vehicle, unharmed and Ross was taken into custody.

He is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault to a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of children.

