Court documents reveal new details against band director accused of child porn charges

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRHOPE, Alabama (WALA) — New court documents revealed disturbing allegations against the Fairhope High School band director arrested on child pornography charges.

The documents claimed Anthony Wayne Fillingim downloaded nude pictures and videos of underage boys performing sex acts on themselves.

The documents said all of the boys were under 17 and already in the Center of Missing and Exploited Children’s database and they were from a different state. The documents also said law enforcement found the pictures in a Dropbox account tied to Fillingim’s email.

Baldwin County deputies arrested the 43 year old Wednesday after they searched his Daphne home based on information they had, that he might have downloaded sexually explicit images.

He was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on four counts of obscene matter and is out on bond.

The Baldwin County School District also placed Fillingim on administrative leave.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.