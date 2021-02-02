DA: Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to luring a minor, attempted sexual abuse

Regional News

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A Washington man will spend four years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges including attempted sexual abuse, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Allen Grady Williams, 48, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree online sexual corruption of child, seven counts of luring a minor, and second-degree attempted sexual abuse.

The district attorney’s office said an investigation began in 2018 when Williams, who is a convicted sex offender, began messaging an undercover Washington County detective whom he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Over a two year period, Williams sent dozens of messages to the decoy account. The district attorney’s office said the messages were sexually explicit in nature.

The detective running the account repeatedly told Williams that he was communicating with a minor, but he continued to send graphic photos and videos of himself.

Williams was arrested in Sept. 2020 when drove more than 450 miles from his home in Colville, Washington, and showed up at a prearranged meeting spot at a park in Washington County. According to the district attorney’s office, detectives found condoms, sex toys and pornographic magazines in his vehicle.

Williams admitted he came to the park to meet with a minor but claimed he wasn’t going to engage in sexual activity with her, according to the district attorney’s office.

In addition to his four-year prison sentence, Williams was ordered to register once again as a sex offender for these new convictions. He must also complete two years of post-prison supervision after his release.

