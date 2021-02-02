New York police officer suspended after 9-year-old girl pepper sprayed

Regional News

Rochester, New York (WCBS) — A Rochester police officer has been suspended and two others are on administrative leave after pepper spraying a 9-year-old girl.

According to a statement from the department, the girl kicked an officer who was forcing her into a police vehicle Friday.

Officers were responding to a report of what they called “family trouble.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office is looking into the case.

