Summerfest moved to September 2021

MILWAUKEE (WDJT ) — For the second year in a row, COVID-19 has America’s largest music festival on the move. Originally set for a trio of three-day weekends in June, Summerfest 2021 will now be held on the first three weekends in September.

Summerfest 2021 will be held September 2 – 4, 9 – 11 and 16 – 18.

Festival organizers say this is in effort to give health officials more time to vaccinate the general public. They say Summerfest contributes $185 million to the local economy.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. itself lost $10 million by canceling the festival in 2020. CEO Don Smiley says he hopes that it doesn’t come to that this year. Right now, all he can do is plan.

“If everything comes to fruition that we’re working on right now we’re going to have a stellar lineup In September, starting September 2. And we’re optimistic but there’s no guarantees. I mean this is the fourth time we’re booking this event,” said Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. President and CEO, Don Smiley.

Smiley says he doesn’t know if masks will be required this year, or if capacity limits will be imposed. Three new amenities will be introduced, including the $51.3 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Valid Summerfest 2020 and 2021 general admission tickets issued to date may be redeemed during the new September dates

