Man helps 75-year-old neighbor dig out from 20 inches of snow

NORTH CALDWELL, New Jersey (WCBS) — A North Caldwell man says he and his wife have a snow angel.

Seventy-five-year-old John Krug says their neighbor, Ed Devries, helped them dig out from 20 inches of snow after Monday’s winter storm.

Krug says their good neighbor has been shoveling their driveway, sidewalk and front steps for years without them even asking.

“He comes home from work and he’s tired, but he gives. He always does things for people. He’s just amazing … The one gift we all have all in common is the gift of giving, and that’s what more people should do,” Krug said.

The Krugs say their neighbor refuses to accept any payment, so Monday night, they made him a meatloaf dinner.

Krug used a fishing rod to get the meal to Devries since the snow prevented him from going next door in person.

