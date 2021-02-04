2 dead, 4 injured after car collides with mini bus

Regional News

Marion County, Oregon (KPTV) — Two people died and four others were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Gervais, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 8 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash on Highway 99E near Northeast Boones Ferry Road.

OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Fusion was southbound when it went into the northbound lane and collided with a Cherriots mini bus.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Jordan Chandler, 26, of Salem, died at the scene.

The driver of the bus, identified as Rachel Bunting, 51, of Salem, was taken to Salem Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The three passengers on the bus were taken to Salem Hospital. The passenger in the Ford was transported to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. The extent of their injuries was not released by OSP.

The Woodburn Fire Department, EMS and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.

