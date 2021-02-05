Miles-long crash involving 40 vehicles closes interstate

Regional News

Newton, Iowa (KCCI ) — The Iowa State Patrol urges drivers to avoid traveling east on Interstate 80 east of Des Moines as a miles-long crash involving 40 vehicles has stopped traffic in the eastbound lanes near Newton.

The patrol said approximately 40 vehicles were involved in the crash between Colfax and Newton in the eastbound lanes.

“This storm is deadly. Please stay off the roads altogether if at all possible,” troopers said. “Expect long delays as we and law enforcement partners assess the impacts and the roadway gets cleared.”

Troopers report a few serious injuries and some minor injuries in the crash. Two troopers were involved in the crash but were not injured.

The Iowa State Patrol said they are responding to multiple crashes and road blockages across the state.

Travel is not advised for a large portion of north-central Iowa and areas east of the Des Moines metro. That includes sections of Interstate 35 and Interstate 80. The DOT lists much of the rest of the state with ice and snow-covered roads.

