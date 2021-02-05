Missing 15-year-old boy with autism, reunited with family

Regional News

TROUTDALE, Oregon (KPTV) — A teenage boy who hadn’t been seen for almost a week is now back home safe.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help after the family of 15-year-old Eh-Kawyaw Htoo reported him missing early Friday morning.

His family told deputies he was last seen in Troutdale around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said Eh-Kawyaw was wearing dark gray pants and a black coat or hoodie with “Ehkaw” printed on the back.

According to Eh-Kawyaw’s father, the boy has autism and functions at a younger level than his age.

Deputies said his family was concerned for his safety.

Later Friday morning, just before 8:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said that Eh-Kawyaw was located in Gresham by a community member.

Deputies responded and took him home, where he was reunited with family.

The sheriff’s office thanked the public for help in finding Eh-Kawyaw.

