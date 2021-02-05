Police arrest man suspected of lighting victim, vehicle on fire in parking lot

Regional News

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A suspect has been arrested seven months after pouring gasoline on a man while he sat in his car and lighting him on fire in a parking lot, according to police.

The Vancouver Police Department said its Major Crimes Team, with the assistance of the U.S Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested Rick LHW (Left Handed Wolf) Stone, also known as Rick Kelly, on Thursday.

The 44-year-old is suspected of approaching a 63-year-old man who was sitting in his car in a parking lot on July 2, 2020.

Police said witnesses reported the suspect approached the vehicle and poured gasoline on both the victim and vehicle. As the victim exited his vehicle, the suspect lit the vehicle on fire and the victim was engulfed in flames.

The victim was transported to a hospital for burn treatment.

The victim and suspect did not know each other.

Kelly was booked into the Clark County Jail and now faces charges of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree arson.

